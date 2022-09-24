France's TotalEnergies awarded second contract at Qatar's huge LNG project

Qatar has chosen France's TotalEnergies as its first international partner at its North Field South (NFS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which will help the Gulf state to increase production capacity amid heightened demand for the commodity.

TotalEnergies will obtain a 9.375 per cent stake in the project, out of a total 25 per cent available for international partners, while QatarEnergy will hold the remaining 75 per cent, the French company said on Saturday.

The NFS investment — worth $1.5 billion, according to Reuters — adds to TotalEnergies's 25 per cent stake in North Field East, which was awarded by QatarEnergies in June.

Together, NFE and NFS form the North Field Expansion project, which aims to add 48 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to Qatar’s export capacity and bring it to 126 mtpa by 2028.

North Field spans more than 6,000 square kilometres — the size of about 1.1 million football fields — and represents 20 per cent of the world's total gas reserves, according to QatarEnergy's website.

“QatarEnergy is moving forward, with the support of our partners, to help meet growing global demand for cleaner energy, of which LNG is the backbone for a serious and realistic energy transition,” Saad Al Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and chief executive of QatarEnergy, said in the statement.

“We are committing significant investments to lower the carbon intensity of our energy products, which constitutes a key pillar of QatarEnergy’s sustainability and energy transition strategy.”

Qatar — which is among the world's biggest exporters of LNG, alongside the US and Australia — is seeking to increase its production and respond to higher global demand for LNG.

The natural gas has a wide variety of uses across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors, including for cooking, heating and generating electricity.

The agreement also comes at a time when Europe is seeking alternatives to replace Russian supplies disrupted by the war in Ukraine, which was acknowledged by Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive of TotalEnergies.

“This latest addition to our portfolio marks an important step towards our low-carbon LNG growth objectives. It will also further strengthen our ability, together with Qatar, to support Europe’s energy security,” he said.

Mr Pouyanné was also reported to have said that TotalEnergies is willing to invest more than the 9.375 per cent stake if Qatar would allow it.

“Qatar’s ambitious leadership, in further developing its natural gas resources through this expansion project, which ranks among the world's most competitive in terms of costs and low emissions, will make a major contribution to increasing LNG supply in the years to come,” he added.

TotalEnergies' combined stakes in NFE and NFS will add 3.5 mtpa of LNG production to global LNG portfolio by 2028, in line with the company’s objective to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to 50 per cent by 2030, it said.

NFE was launched by QatarEnergy in 2019 and is intended to increase the country's total LNG export capacity from 77 mtpa to about 110 mtpa by 2027 as a result of the construction of four eight-million-tonnes-a-year trains.

QatarEnergy similarly holds the remaining 75 per cent stake in the NFE project, which has a production capacity of 32 million tonnes per year.

The company, which was formerly known as Qatar Petroleum, is an integrated energy corporation, involved in the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain, from exploration to production, processing, transportation and marketing.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third-largest low-carbon LNG company, with a global market share of around 10 per cent and a global portfolio of nearly 50 mtpa by 2025.