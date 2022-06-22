Renewables to drive 8% rise in global energy investment in 2022

Renewables are set to turbocharge an eight per cent rise in investment in global energy this year to £1.96 trillion ($2.4tn), a report has shown.

The International Energy Agency expects a climb in investors looking towards clean energy over the coming months amid the universal drive to seek alternatives to fossil fuels.

But the Paris-based agency said the growth will be far from enough to tackle the multidimensional energy crisis and will also fall short of paving the way towards a more sustainable and secure future for billions of people around the world.

The race for greener energy options in recent years has not been evenly spread, with most of the spending taking place in advanced economies as well as China. High prices and energy security concerns in some markets have prompted higher investment in fossil fuel supplies, most notably in coal.

The fastest growth in energy investment is coming from the power sector — mainly in renewables and grids — and from energy efficiency, the agency’s World Energy Investment 2022 report showed.

“Our updated tracking, across all sectors, technologies and regions, suggests that world energy investment is set to rise over 8 per cent in 2022to reach a total of $2.4tn [£1.96tn], well above pre-Covid levels,” the report stated.

“Investment is increasing in all parts of the energy sector, but the main boost in recent years has come from the power sector — mainly in renewables and grids — and from increased spending on end-use efficiency.

Rows of solar panels in a field near Five Oaks, west Sussex. PA

“Investment in oil, gas, coal and low-carbon fuel supply is the only area that, in aggregate, remains below the levels seen prior to the pandemic in 2019. This is despite sky-high fuel prices that are generating an unprecedented windfall for suppliers: net income for the world’s oil and gas producers is set to double in 2022 to an unprecedented $4tn [£3.26tn].”

The agency's executive director, Fatih Birol, said the “only lasting solution” to the energy and climate crises is an increase investment in fossil fuel alternatives.

“We cannot afford to ignore either today’s global energy crisis or the climate crisis, but the good news is that we do not need to choose between them — we can tackle both at the same time,” he said.

“A massive surge in investment to accelerate clean energy transitions is the only lasting solution. This kind of investment is rising, but we need a much faster increase to ease the pressure on consumers from high fossil fuel prices, make our energy systems more secure and get the world on track to reach our climate goals.”

The signing of the Paris Climate Agreement by major world powers in 2015 led to a rise in clean energy investment of about 2 per cent annually over the following five years.

But since 2020, the pace of growth has ramped up to 12 per cent amid an increase in government fiscal support. Renewables, grids and storage now account for more than 80 per cent of total investment in the power sector.

The amount people are spending on renewable energy products such as solar electricity panels and electric vehicles is now growing at rates consistent with reaching global net-zero emissions by 2050.

The agency also said in its report that cost pressures stemming from supply chain issue and tight markets are having an obvious effect on fuel, but are also affecting clean energy technologies.

Following years of decline, the costs of solar panels and wind turbines are up by between 10 per cent and 20 per cent since 2020, the report said.