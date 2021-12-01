Opec starts talks amid Omicron challenges weighing on demand growth

The Covid-19 pandemic remains a persistent foe, which continues to spook the markets, Angola's oil minister says

Fareed Rahman
Dec 1, 2021

Opec and its allies began two days of meeting on Wednesday amid new challenges posed by Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, on oil demand growth.

“Today, the Covid-19 pandemic remains a persistent foe which continues to spook the markets,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angolan minister of mineral resources and petroleum, said at the opening session of the meeting on Wednesday.

“The sudden appearance of a new and potentially more dangerous variant comes on top of new lockdowns,” he said, adding that it's imperative that Opec+ “remain prudent in our approach and prepare to be proactive as market conditions warrant.”

The two-day meeting will see major producers debating future output increase.

More to follow ...

Updated: December 1st 2021, 2:45 PM
BusinessOpecOil
