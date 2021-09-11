Oil remains bullish despite China releasing stockpiles to offset surging energy costs

Oil prices also remained tight as Congressional Democrats advanced legislation to combat climate change that will curb offshore exploration for hydrocarbons. Reuters

Oil ended the week on a high note despite a major intervention by China, the world's largest importer of the commodity, that is set to lead to additional supply in the market.

Brent, the international benchmark for crude, settled 2.06 per cent higher at $72.92 per barrel on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, closed the week 2.32 per cent higher at $69.72 per barrel.

Oil prices rose in spite of the move by Beijing to lower prices by releasing crude stockpiles from its strategic reserves.

The world's second-largest economy is battling surging energy costs for oil, coal and natural gas, which have forced factory output to shut in rural areas of the country.

The move was undertaken to “ease the pressure of rising raw material prices”, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Thursday.

China has one of the largest strategic reserves of crude in the world, estimated at 220 million barrels, according to UK-based consultancy Energy Aspects.

The US, the world's largest producer of oil and gas, has the largest reserves, estimated at 727 million barrels, equivalent to 60 days of oil imports. Countries stockpile oil to meet emergency requirements as well as to tide over vagaries in the oil market. This is the first time Beijing has used it as a measure to lower prices.

Last year, at the height of the Covid-19 induced demand crunch, the country's Department of Energy resorted to buying crude from shale producers to help support them.

“Crude prices are rising on optimism Chinese demand is improving and that sweeping legislation could keep the oil market tight. The energy market is still digesting the Chinese crude intervention news and trying to figure out if the Biden/Xi call will lead to a more positive environment for risk appetite,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone conversation in seven months in a bid to stave off possible confrontation between the world's biggest economies.

Under former president Donald Trump, relations between Washington and Beijing soured due to a protracted trade war that weighed on energy and commodity prices.

“The crude supply outlook might keep the oil market tight as the House tries to deliver sweeping legislation that could cripple offshore drilling. While the House might support the legislation to address climate change, the Senate’s conservative democrats might baulk at the bill,” Mr Moya said.

Opec is also set to lower its demand forecast for crude later this week – its first revision in months, according to reports.

The group, alongside non-members led by Russia, is gradually adding supply to the market as it looks to ease cuts that were agreed as part of a historic pact to cut production last year.

Opec+, as the supergroup is known, approved plans to add 400,000 barrels per day back to the market in September as part of its aim to increase it to 2 million bpd by the end of the year.

The group is set for a ministerial meeting on October 1 to discuss the next phase of its supply pact.

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He's a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you'll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

The past winners 2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2011 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2012 - Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

