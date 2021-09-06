Iraq signs $27bn worth of energy projects with France's TotalEnergies

A view of West Qurna oilfield is seen in Basra, southeast of Baghdad. TotalEnergies will also invest $2bn to build a processing plant for gas produced in the West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Artawi, Tuba and Luhais fields in the south. Courtesy: Lukoil

Iraq signed an agreement with French energy major TotalEnergies for four oil and gas projects worth $27 billion, the country's oil minister said on Sunday.

TotalEnergies will make an initial investment of $10bn in the country, with engineering investment on projects said to start "immediately", according to the company's chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

The France-based company will invest in projects to recover gas being flared across three oil fields in Iraq and use the gas to generate power from a plant with 1.5 Gigawatts capacity in the first phase. The move will help the country plug its power deficit and use its energy reserves more efficiently.

Iraq plans to eliminate gas-flaring by 2022. The World Bank estimates about 16 billion cubic metres of gas from Iraqi fields were flared in 2015, costing the economy billions in lost revenue.

The agreement includes three contracts between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the French Company Total, and the fourth contract for the solar energy project between the Ministry of Electricity and Total. — Government of Iraq - الحكومة العراقية (@IraqiGovt) September 5, 2021

TotalEnergies also plans to expand the power capacity of the plant to 3 Gigawatts in the second phase.

The French company will also undertake work in a project injecting seawater into oil fields to enhance crude recovery.

"Our ambition is to assist Iraq in building a more sustainable future by developing access to electricity for its people through a more sustainable use of the country’s natural resources such as reduction of gas flaring that generates air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, water resource management and development of solar energy,” Mr Pouyanne said.

The company is also participating in Iraq's nascent renewables development and will build a solar power plant, with an estimated capacity of 1 Gigawatt that will supply electricity to the Basra grid.

TotalEnergies will also undertake a project to raise crude production capacity from Iraq's Artawi field.

The latest investment follows a dry spell for the Iraqi energy sector, which witnessed exits by a number of international oil companies.

Last month, Iraq's Cabinet approved plans submitted by BP to spin off the development of the Rumaila oilfield, the country's largest.

BP's exit comes as the oil company and its industry peers face a challenging operating environment in Iraq.

In July, oil minister Ihsan Ismael told parliament that BP and Russia's Lukoil were looking to withdraw from the country.

"The investment environment currently in Iraq is unsuitable for retaining major investors. All the big investors are either looking for another market or another partner. This is a remark that we as an investment environment are unsuitable for major partners," he said.

Shell, BP, Exxon Mobil, Lukoil and Italy's Eni are among foreign companies working in the south of Iraq.

The planned developments in Iraq are demonstrative of how the region with the lowest-cost hydrocarbon production can "gain access to large-scale renewable projects", said Mr Pouyanne.

On Thursday, Iraq's deputy minister Ali Allawi and Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, appealed to the international community for support to help Iraq navigate energy transition.

"An energy transition that fails to engage with fossil fuel-producing countries and their needs could have profound implications for regional and international security and the stability of global energy markets," they said in an opinion column published by The Guardian.

Iraq, Opec's second-largest oil producer, is one of the least diversified exporters in the Middle East. The country, which is estimated to have 8.4 per cent of the world's proven reserves of oil, derives close to 90 per cent of government revenue from the sale of crude. Baghdad suffers from the vagaries of the oil markets, which affect its ability to finance several infrastructure and utility projects in the country.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Funchal via Lisbon, with a connecting flight with Air Portugal. Economy class returns cost from Dh3,845 return including taxes. The trip The WalkMe app can be downloaded from the usual sources. If you don’t fancy doing the trip yourself, then Explore offers an eight-day levada trails tour from Dh3,050, not including flights. The hotel There isn’t another hotel anywhere in Madeira that matches the history and luxury of the Belmond Reid's Palace in Funchal. Doubles from Dh1,400 per night including taxes.

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

