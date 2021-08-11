Dana Gas swings to second-quarter net profit on oil recovery

A Dana Gas production facility in Iraqi Kurdistan. Overall oil and gas production in the fist half of the year rose to 64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by output from Iraqi Kurdistan. WAM

Sharjah-based Dana Gas swung to second-quarter net profit as operational efficiencies and a rebound in crude prices this year boosted income.

The company posted a $113 million net profit for the three months to the end of June after reporting a $36m loss in the same period last year, Dana Gas said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday. Revenue for the second quarter rose about 70 per cent to $78m.

"The company has delivered a very strong set of results ... as a result of our robust financial and operational performance supported by the rebound in oil prices," Dana Gas chief executive, Patrick Allman-Ward, said.

"Our low-cost structure has helped the company increase gross profits ... our collections in both Egypt and the KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] have significantly improved, adding to our liquidity and overall financial strength," he added.

Net profit for the first half of the year was $137m compared with a $19m net loss in the same period a year earlier. Revenue in the first six months of the year increased 26 per cent to $148m.

Overall oil and gas production in the fist half of the year rose to 64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 63,250 boepd for the same period.

The rise in output was largely due to the company's Kurdish assets, which helped offset declines in Egypt. Production from Iraqi Kurdistan rose 8 per cent to reach 34,300 boepd, while output from Egypt fell 6 per cent to 29,150 boepd due to natural decline.

Collections from both regions for the first half of 2021 increased 106 per cent year-on-year to $185m - the highest in nearly five years, the company said.

Receipts by Pearl Petroleum, which controls the company's Kurdish gas assets, rose 85 per cent to $87m in the first half. Dana Gas also more than doubled its collections in Egypt during the same period, collecting $98m.

The company's cash flow also strengthened with $125m compared with $108m as of June 30.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made in the KRI and are steadily moving ahead with our expansion plan according to schedule," said Mr Allman-Ward.

"In Egypt, we are going to continue to operate our onshore producing assets in a way to maximise value for the benefit of all our stakeholders and to prepare to drill our material offshore exploration well as soon as practicably," he added.

In April, the company said it resumed expansion work on the Khor Mor field in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum will invest $600m through the Pearl Petroleum consortium to add 250 million cubic feet per day of gas production capacity.

Gas production by the Pearl Consortium accounts for more than 80 per cent of Iraqi Kurdistan's electricity generation.

Last month, Dana Gas won an arbitration validating the termination of an agreement to sell its onshore oil and gas assets in Egypt.

The arbitration was initiated in April by IPR Wastani Petroleum, a member of the IPR Energy Group which had agreed to buy the assets in October.

However, Dana Gas cancelled the agreement in April saying the buyer had failed to meet certain conditions.

Dana Gas also sold its 26.4 per cent interest in Egypt's EBGDCO, a natural gas liquids extraction plant for $11.4m in the first half of 2021.

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Essentials

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

