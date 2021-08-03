Adnoc sells first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan's Itochu

A fertiliser plant in Ruwais. Ammonia, which is used in fertiliser production, allows for the easy transport of hydrogen Adnoc

Adnoc sold its first shipment of blue ammonia, which was produced in partnership with Fertiglobe, to Japanese trading house Itochu for use in fertiliser production.

The sale comes after Adnoc’s preliminary agreement in July with Japanese companies to explore the commercial production of blue ammonia in the UAE.

Blue ammonia is a more easily transportable fuel source made from blue hydrogen, a by-product of carbon dioxide that has been captured and stored.

The blue aspect refers to hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks.

The sale of blue ammonia for fertiliser purposes is part of the UAE's "expanding position" in the production of hydrogen and its carrier fuels, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

"Through the expansion of our capabilities across the blue ammonia value chain, we look forward to furthering our legacy as one of the world’s least carbon-intensive hydrocarbon producers and supporting industrial decarbonisation with a competitive low-carbon product portfolio," he said.

Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Adnoc and OCI, is developing a large blue ammonia plant in the UAE’s downstream centre in Ruwais. The plant will have a production capacity of 1,000 kilotonnes a year.

