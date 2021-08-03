Adnoc sells first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan's Itochu

State energy company in July signed an agreement with Japanese entities to explore the commercial production of blue ammonia in the UAE

A fertiliser plant in Ruwais. Ammonia, which is used in fertiliser production, allows for the easy transport of hydrogen Adnoc

Jennifer Gnana
Aug 3, 2021

Adnoc sold its first shipment of blue ammonia, which was produced in partnership with Fertiglobe, to Japanese trading house Itochu for use in fertiliser production.

The sale comes after Adnoc’s preliminary agreement in July with Japanese companies to explore the commercial production of blue ammonia in the UAE.

Blue ammonia is a more easily transportable fuel source made from blue hydrogen, a by-product of carbon dioxide that has been captured and stored.

Read more
Adnoc agrees to explore production of blue ammonia with Japanese companies
Fertiglobe to join Adnoc's blue ammonia project in Ruwais

The blue aspect refers to hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks.

The sale of blue ammonia for fertiliser purposes is part of the UAE's "expanding position" in the production of hydrogen and its carrier fuels, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

"Through the expansion of our capabilities across the blue ammonia value chain, we look forward to furthering our legacy as one of the world’s least carbon-intensive hydrocarbon producers and supporting industrial decarbonisation with a competitive low-carbon product portfolio," he said.

Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Adnoc and OCI, is developing a large blue ammonia plant in the UAE’s downstream centre in Ruwais. The plant will have a production capacity of 1,000 kilotonnes a year.

Updated: August 3rd 2021, 8:25 AM

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List
James Mustich, Workman

BusinessEnergyAdnocAdnoc Group
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
Adnoc sells first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan's Itochu
BP swings to $3.1bn profit in second quarter amid higher oil prices
Norway's DNO doubles stake in Iraqi Kurdistan concession
Mubadala and BDT complete purchase of water treatment solutions firm Culligan