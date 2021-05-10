UK accused of freeports blunder as companies face export tariffs to 23 countries

Britain's eight new freeports, include Thames Freeport, a special economic zone that includes DP World-owned London Gateway port, as well as Tilbury port and a Ford factory in Dagenham. Getty Images

Britain’s freeports are facing a “catastrophic blunder” because companies operating in the special trade zones will not receive access to all the associated tax benefits if they export to certain countries.

Britain's eight new freeports, which include the DP World-backed Thames Freeport, allow companies to import and export from the UK under simplified customs, tax and planning rules.

However, post-Brexit trade agreements with 23 countries, including Canada, Switzerland, Norway and Singapore, contain clauses that specifically prohibit manufacturers in freeport-type zones from benefiting from associated perks.

DP World declined to comment on the reports.

Emily Thornberry, the UK Shadow Trade Secretary, said the clauses could easily have been removed during the trade discussions.

“On the surface of it, this looks like a catastrophic blunder by a minister stuck in her silo,” Ms Thornberry wrote in a letter to Britain's Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“As a result, I fear that manufacturers in towns, cities and regions across our country who have succeeded in bidding for freeport status risk missing out on access to key markets.”

Britain's eight new economic zones were unveiled by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in his March budget, with East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside all securing freeport status.

The Thames Freeport in East London's Thames Estuary, for example, is a digitally linked, special economic zone that includes DP World-owned London Gateway port, as well as Tilbury port and a Ford factory in Dagenham.

The freeports are championed by the government as a way to help the country build back better from the pandemic by boosting jobs and attracting trade and investment.

However, the latest blunder could see the UK lose out, with Britain’s exports of goods to the 23 countries concerned worth £35.56 billion ($50.18bn) in 2019, almost 10 per cent of the UK’s total global goods exports that year, the Labour Party said.

When the government announced the eight winning bids, it said they were all eligible for stamp duty and business rates relief, with National Insurance relief, a lower rate of VAT and employment tax offered to employers in some instances.

However, businesses in freeports that enjoy those advantages will be obliged to pay tariffs when exporting products to any of the 23 countries in question, unlike companies elsewhere in the country.

“It would have taken an hour of discussion and the stroke of a pen to explain the UK’s freeports policy to negotiators from these countries and remove the prohibition clauses from those agreements, and I cannot understand why Liz Truss failed to do that," Ms Thornberry said.

Here’s my letter to Liz Truss exposing the catastrophic negotiating blunder that risks leaving manufacturers in the UK’s new generation of freeports shut out of £35bn in export markets, as reported by the FT, the Indie and others today. A short thread to explain (1/6). pic.twitter.com/KK2Y4ysuqt — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) May 10, 2021

While the Department of International Trade denied there was an error, it confirmed the “duty exemption prohibitions” would apply to those 23 countries.

“It is not uncommon for free-trade agreements to have these provisions,” the DIT said.

“Where these provisions apply, businesses can choose to either benefit from the duty drawback, or the preferential rates under the free-trade agreement – provided they meet the rules of origin test under that agreement – depending on what suits them best.”

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

