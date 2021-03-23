UAE’s industrial strategy to help attract investment and create new jobs

The UAE plans to boost the economic contribution of the industrial sector through its new industrial strategy. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

The UAE government’s plan to increase the contribution of the industrial sector to the country’s economy in the next 10 years will help create new jobs and attract fresh investment into the country, according to experts.

The UAE's leadership announced a new industrial strategy named Operation 300bn on Monday to more than double the contribution of the industrial sector to the country's overall economic output to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133bn currently.

The new strategy will lead “to an economic add-on effect – call it a domino effect or a multiplier effect – from which you can expect to see a few things”, said Abhay Bhargava, senior director of the Middle East and South Asia industrial practice at consultancy Frost & Sullivan.

“One is, of course ... employment. There is ... going to be a lot of employment that gets generated from this.”

Another is a strengthening of the UAE's logistics sector and the supply chain of companies who serve manufacturers, he said.

“Whenever you bring in manufacturing, it results in requirements for more financing services, more testing and inspection services, quality inspection on quality certification, as well as supporting areas like painting, coating [and] fabrication.”

A key part of the strategy will be attracting foreign investment, with recent legislative changes facilitating 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies and projects.

Dedicated financing is also being made available, an in-country value programme will direct spending towards local products and suppliers and the adoption of advanced technology will also be encouraged.

Overall, Operation 300bn aims to support 13,500 small and medium enterprises over the next decade.

Research and development spending on the industrial sector will also increase to Dh57bn by 2031, more than doubling from Dh21bn.

This will increase the industrial R&D contribution to gross domestic product up to 2 per cent, from 1.3 per cent currently.

“Manufacturing has been a catalyst of the UAE’s growth and diversification for decades, creating thousands of jobs and investment opportunities,” said Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City.

“By boosting R&D and building on our achievements, Operation 300bn will boost our knowledge and innovation-based economy and strengthen the emirate’s attractiveness as a global business destination," he said.

The UAE already has a number of companies that are playing an important role in the manufacturing sector, including Emirates Global Aluminium, Borealis, Emirates Steel, Agthia and Ducab.

Edge, a defence conglomerate with more than 25 companies under its umbrella, also aims to boost its manufacturing capabilities and grow its revenue.

"For a region that has a high disposable income and one of the highest high-value consumer markets, it is naturally the next step to look at localising more value chains in the region," Anshu Vats, senior partner and global public sector and policy practice lead at Oliver Wyman, said.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution challenge "would be instrumental in addressing these new value chains, from advanced manufacturing to mobility to high-tech agriculture. They can all create significant global impact, based and made in the Emirates”.

A holistic approach to regulation is also needed to bring in sufficient investment and talent.

"Attracting the right companies, for the right reasons, would be critical to the success of the initiative," said Mr Vats.

Douglas Pickles, partner at Kearney Middle East, said the biggest challenge would be making UAE goods globally competitive.

"It is probably the most important factor," he said.

Improved access to neighbouring markets is another.

"You will need access to markets such as India, Pakistan and Africa to tap into the kind of demand that is going to bring companies here."

Bharat Bhatia, chief executive of Dubai steel maker Conares, welcomed the new initiative and said industrial development "is the only way forward for the long-term, sustainable growth of any economy in the world".

"Industries create innumerable employment opportunities in line with the business evolution, infrastructure investment, increased consumption and individual purchase power resulting in greater economic growth. It is great to know that the UAE is gradually shifting the focus of its economy towards the industrial sector as its backbone for growth," he said.

Industries related to food and beverages, oilfield equipment, building materials, aerospace and defence and packaging, among others are likely to see more investment following the new strategy, according to Mr Bhargava.

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

