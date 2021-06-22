Saudi Central Bank to extend loan relief to SMEs until September

Smaller companies affected by the pandemic have deferred 167bn riyals so far

A money exchanger counts 500 Saudi riyal notes in Riyadh. The kingdom's central bank has extended debt relief measures aimed at helping small businesses affected by the pandemic until September 30, 2021. Reuters
Saudi Arabia's central bank extended loan relief measures aimed at helping smaller businesses through the pandemic by another three months.

The Deferred Payment Programme, through which micro, small and medium enterprises affected by measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 can defer loan repayments, was due to end in July.

The scheme, which was first introduced in March last year, has been extended until September 30, the Saudi Central Bank said. It was first introduced in March last year.

"The extension of the programme is consistent with the Saudi Central Bank's mandate to maintain financial sector stability and to enable financial institutions to support economic growth and employment levels in the private sector."

The central bank has taken a number of measures to stabilise the kingdom's economy since the onset of the pandemic last year, cutting interest rates and implementing a 50 billion riyal ($13.3bn) stimulus package.

The extension of the relief programme to MSMEs "will be subject to assessment by the financing entities", the central bank said.

So far, the value of deferred payments stands at 167 billion riyals, while guaranteed financing through another programme has allowed companies to tap a further 10 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabia's economy is expected to grow 2.1 per cent this year and 4.8 per cent in 2022 after contracting 4.1 per cent last year, the International Monetary Fund said last month.

Published: June 22, 2021 10:26 PM

