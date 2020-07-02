Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya to award 10bn riyals of contracts for Riyadh mega project

Saudi Arabia is expected to see the biggest rise in sovereign sukuk issuances from the GCC in 2020, Moody's says. AP

Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Company, backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, plans to award at least 10 billion riyals ($2.66bn/Dh9.79bn) worth of contracts to various companies this year to speed up the construction of a mega entertainment and sports project in the capital Riyadh.

"We've awarded well over 1bn riyals contracts so far and that figure is going to jump, may be 10 times to 10bn riyals, which will all be construction related contracts," Michael Reininger, its chief executive told The National.

The Qiddiya project includes a number of facilities for sports, arts and entertainment activities. It is being constructed on a 334 square-kilometre site close to Riyadh and part of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme that aims to diversify the economy away from oil.

“We just awarded one of the major road contracts and are receiving major contract bids for the entirety of our utility system," Mr Reininger said. “We have strings of things that are coming up between now and the end of the year.”

In total, the project, which includes American theme park Six Flags, will be home to more than 300 recreational and educational facilities. They are centred around five major themes including parks and attractions, sports and wellness, nature and the environment, arts and culture, as well as motion and mobility.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, construction at the site and work is ongoing.

“[The] schedule is still on, which is why you see this rapid escalation in the actual contracts being awarded. We are hoping to finish the project by 2023,” Mr Reininger said.

The project is being funded by the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, as well as by the government. The company plans to raise additional money through a bond or sukuk offering. The exact size of the bond offering is not disclosed.

“Ultimately there is going to be a combination of additional equity capital that is going to come from third party investors, both regional and international," Mr Reininger said. "There will also be debt that will come from the foreign debt market as well as local and regional markets that will support the overall capital.”

Saudi Arabia is undertaking a number of projects spanning various sectors including real estate, entertainment and tourism. These comprise the $500bn (Dh1.8 trillion) Neom business and industrial zone extending into Egypt and Jordan and a Red Sea project, which includes a nature reserve, diving in coral reefs and heritage sites on about 50 islands.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Qiddiya 1 The Discovery Springs land at Six Flags Qiddiya. Courtesy Qiddiya (Courtesy Qiddiya)

Tourism is expected to contribute more than 10 per cent of the kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030 – up from 3 per cent currently – and provide one million jobs. The country recently set up a $4bn fund to develop the tourism industry.

Qiddiya will contribute “significantly” to the country’s economic growth, Mr Reininger said.

“This is going to be a significant contributor to the overall GDP in the form of revenues that are generated directly or indirectly by the project," he said. "It is also going to be the huge contributor to the economy."

Qiddiya accounts for more than 15,000 direct jobs in the first phase and 25,000 direct jobs by 2030 when the company plans to start the second phase of the construction with new hotels, clubs, food and beverage facilities, and entertainment spots.

The company aims to be profitable by 2024 following the opening of the project as revenue from tourism activity is generated.

“There are 33 million people in the kingdom and there is a huge pent up demand," Mr Reininger said. "They are young, they are switched on and have means and they want this kind of entertainment, sports and arts experiences that they haven’t been able to get before.

“And we are going to offer [this to] them at a larger scale and at a higher quality level than certainly anywhere else in the region and perhaps on par with [the] best of the best anywhere in the world“

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Result UAE (S. Tagliabue 90+1') 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48', 86')

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape



