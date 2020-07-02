Saudi Arabia extends stimulus initiatives to help businesses cope with Covid-19 impact

Saudi Arabia has rolled out 142 stimulus initiatives with a total value of 214 billion Saudi riyals to support individuals, private sector businesses and investors since the outbreak of coronavirus. Reuters

Saudi Arabia extended several government initiatives, set to expire in July, to help the private sector cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives focus on supporting Saudi employees, deferring payment of some government fees and suspending penalties, a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday, citing a decision by King Salman. The measures include a pledge to cover 60 per cent of some Saudi salaries in the private sector through a government unemployment insurance programme called Saned.

“This step comes as an extension of urgent government measures that contribute to supporting individuals, investors and private sector enterprises, and to enhance their roles as partners in developing the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s economy,” the statement said.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge facing the world economy since the Great Depression, which has slid into a recession expected to be the worst to date, according to the International Monetary Fund. The economies of the Middle East and Central Asian countries are projected to shrink an average 4.7 per cent, according to the IMF.

In addition to supporting Saudi employees through Saned, the government is suspending penalties related to recruitment, lifting the suspension of private sector facilities to correct their activity status and deferring the collection of customs duties on imports for 30 days in exchange for providing a bank guarantee.

Postponing the payment of value-added tax as well as accelerating payment of VAT refund requests are also included in the measures announced by the government.

The government is also “enabling business owners, for a period of two months, to postpone the payment of value-added tax, excise tax, income tax, and the submission of Zakat declarations during coronavirus pandemic.”

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Saudi Arabia rolled out 142 stimulus initiatives with a total value of 214 billion Saudi riyals ($57bn/Dh210bn) to support individuals, private sector businesses and investors, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter in the world, has started to gradually reopen its economy after easing strict movement restrictions that led to the closure of all but essential businesses in the country.

The kingdom’s central bank last month said it is injecting 50bn riyals into its banking sector to boost liquidity and enhance the lending capacity of financial institutions as part of continued efforts to support the sector amid the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia extended 3.7bn riyals in stimulus to support companies in the industrial sector that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08