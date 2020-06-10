OECD sees the global economy contracting 7.6% this year without a vaccine

People get free Covid-19 tests in the US. The OECD says the global economy could shrink 7.6 % in the absence of a vaccine. AFP

Global economic output is forecast to plummet 7.6 per cent this year in absence of a Covid-19 vaccine to control the pandemic, and unemployment in some of the world’s largest economies could more than double to about 11 per cent, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

However, if a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is avoided with the help of a vaccine, global output is expected to fall 6 per cent in 2020 and unemployment in the OECD’s 37-member countries will climb to 9.2 per cent from 5.4 per cent in 2019, the Paris-based global intergovernmental body said in its latest economic outlook.

The OECD said it has taken the “unusual step of presenting two equally likely scenarios”, given the uncertainty about the prospect of a vaccine becoming widely available this year. It expects the global economy to bounce back 2.8 per cent in 2021.

“This is the most uncertain and dramatic outlook since the creation of the OECD," Laurence Boone, OECD's chief economist, said at a web media conference on Wednesday.

"We have never been confronted by such uncertainties ... so we can’t make projections as we usually do."

In both scenarios, the recovery, while initially rapid, will take a long time to bring output back to pre-pandemic levels, and the crisis will leave long-lasting scars - a fall in living standards, high unemployment and weak investment, the OECD said.

Job losses in the most affected sectors, such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment, will particularly hit low-skilled, young, and informal workers.

The drop in GDP is by far the largest the OECD has predicted in 60 years since its inception, Angel Gurria, OECD secretary general, said during the web conference.

"One particular imperative for limiting the worsening of inequalities is to prevent unemployment getting stuck at very high levels. That would set back a whole generation of young people and undermine their long-term potential," he said.

The OECD economic forecast is more pessimistic than both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The World Bank on Tuesday said it expects the global economy to shrink 5.2 per cent, slipping into the deepest recession since the Second World War. It expects per capita output to decline in the largest fraction of economies since 1870. In April, the IMF projected global output to shrink 3 per cent in 2020 and recovery to begin only in 2021.

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 411,000 lives and infected more than 7.2 million people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak. Both global infections and morality rate are likely being "significantly underestimated", Mr Gurria said.

Economies around the world are now gradually opening up four months after the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic, despite a rise in infection rates in some of the emerging markets. Governments and global pharmaceutical companies are pouring in billions of dollars to quickly develop a vaccine.

However, it remains to be seen if a vaccine will be available before the end of this year to begin a global inoculation programme, which is key to reviving the travel and tourism sector and embattled aviation industry.

The OECD said the economic impact of strict and relatively lengthy lockdowns in Europe will be particularly harsh. Euroarea GDP is expected to plunge 11.5 per cent this year if a second wave breaks out, and over 9 per cent even if a second hit is avoided. The US economy the world’s largest, is forecast to contract 8.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent, and in Japan, 7.3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia and South Africa face particular challenges of strained health systems, adding to the difficulties caused by a collapse in commodity prices. These economies are expected to shrink 9.1 per cent, 10 per cent, and 8.2 per cent, respectively in case of a double-hit scenario. They will contract 7.4 per cent, 8 per cent and 7.5 per cent in case of a single hit, respectively.

China’s and India’s GDPs will be relatively less affected, with a decrease of 3.7 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively in absence of a vaccine and 2.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent in case a vaccine is found this year, according to the OECD report.

Global policymakers need to move decisively as they are now faced with a "daunting challenge" of quickly and fully reviving the global economy. Policies they implement today will "shape" the decades ahead, Mr Gurria said.

Global trade, he said, was already stagnating before the pandemic hit and it is now expected to drop as much as 12 per cent this year.

"Trade, more trade and even more trade" is needed for the revival of global commerce and both the US and China should work to defuse tensions, which have already cost the world economy 1-1.5 per cent of growth before Covid-19 hit, Mr Gurria said.

"This pandemic has already damaged the economy, firms and peoples' well being, and we need to make sure that this harm does not become long lasting," Ms Boone said.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

