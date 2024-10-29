Abu Dhabi's CYVN could acquire McLaren’s automotive business under new deal

CYVN Holdings, an investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, is set to acquire full ownership of McLaren’s automotive business as part of a non-binding agreement signed with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Company.

The Abu Dhabi company will also acquire a non-controlling stake in McLaren Group, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. The total value of the deal was not disclosed.

The new investment by CYVN “would bring access to additional capital, advanced engineering expertise and pioneering technology, particularly in the field of electric vehicles,” to McLaren, the companies said.

CYVN's “highly specialised team and existing strategic investments in Nio, Forseven and Gordon Murray Technologies also bring potential synergies to complement and enhance McLaren’s product strategy”.

The Abu Dhabi company aims to create a smart mobility platform by investing in and partnering with industry leaders around the world.

In December, Chinese electric car maker Nio signed an agreement for an investment of $2.2 billion from CYVN Holdings to take the Abu Dhabi's company shareholding to 20.1 per cent of Nio's total issued and outstanding shares, following an investment of $1 billion in July.

CYVN is also backing the UK-based EV start-up Forseven.

