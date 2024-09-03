Egypt’s non-oil business activity expands for the first time in three years

Business activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector economy expanded for the first time since late 2020, in August, as output grew on the back of higher demand.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Egypt purchasing managers’ index ­– a crucial gauge of the nation’s non-oil economy – rose to 50.4 in August, from 49.7 in July, staying above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

“Business conditions are on the mend according to the August survey data,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“Several of the PMI sub-indices signalled growth in August, with increases in output, employment and purchasing activity showing that firms were confident enough to expand their activity and capacity. Business expectations were also up, adding to signs that firms are hopeful that economic conditions are set to be more stable.”

More to follow …