US inflation eases in boost to rate cut hopes

Inflation in the US eased more than expected last month, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to cutting interest rates.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased 0.1 per cent in June, data from the Labour Department showed. On an annual basis, CPI inflation rose 3.0 per cent, down from 3.3 per cent in May. It marked the third straight month of moderating inflation.

Core inflation, which does not include food and energy, fell from 3.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

Economists had predicted headline CPI inflation would drop to 3.1 per cent on an annual basis, according to a median estimate compiled by FactSet. Core CPI was expected to rise 3.4 per cent.

Stock futures rose after Thursday's release. Rate-cut optimism and a tech rally have sent stocks to new highs, with the S&P 500 on a seven-day winning streak.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told politicians in congressional testimony on Wednesday that he has seen “considerable progress” in bringing inflation closer to the central bank's 2 per cent target, but added “more good data” was required before moving on rate cuts.

While he declined to offer a timetable on when this would happen, traders expect the Fed will make an initial rate cut in September before a second quarter-rate reduction in December, according to CME Group data.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent since last July. Central banks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which follow the Fed's lead, have also maintained their own interest rates since then.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

The Roundup : No Way Out Director: Lee Sang-yong

Stars: Don Lee, Lee Jun-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki

Rating: 3/5





SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder

Power: 101hp

Torque: 135Nm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Price: From Dh79,900

On sale: Now

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic

MEDIEVIL (1998) Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 3.5/5

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

How to avoid getting scammed Never click on links provided via app or SMS, even if they seem to come from authorised senders at first glance

Always double-check the authenticity of websites

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all your working and personal services

Only use official links published by the respective entity

Double-check the web addresses to reduce exposure to fake sites created with domain names containing spelling errors