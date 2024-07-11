US inflation eases in boost to rate cut hopes

Inflation in the US eased more than expected last month, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve is close to cutting interest rates.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased 0.1 per cent in June, data from the Labour Department showed. On an annual basis, CPI inflation rose 3.0 per cent, down from 3.3 per cent in May. It marked the third straight month of moderating inflation.
Core inflation, which does not include food and energy, fell from 3.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent.
Economists had predicted headline CPI inflation would drop to 3.1 per cent on an annual basis, according to a median estimate compiled by FactSet. Core CPI was expected to rise 3.4 per cent.
Stock futures rose after Thursday's release. Rate-cut optimism and a tech rally have sent stocks to new highs, with the S&P 500 on a seven-day winning streak.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told politicians in congressional testimony on Wednesday that he has seen “considerable progress” in bringing inflation closer to the central bank's 2 per cent target, but added “more good data” was required before moving on rate cuts.
While he declined to offer a timetable on when this would happen, traders expect the Fed will make an initial rate cut in September before a second quarter-rate reduction in December, according to CME Group data.
The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent since last July. Central banks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which follow the Fed's lead, have also maintained their own interest rates since then.
THE SPECS
Engine: 1.5-litre
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Power: 110 horsepower
Torque: 147Nm
Price: From Dh59,700
On sale: now
The Roundup : No Way Out
Director: Lee Sang-yong
Stars: Don Lee, Lee Jun-hyuk, Munetaka Aoki
Rating: 3/5
SPECS
Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder
Power: 101hp
Torque: 135Nm
Transmission: Six-speed auto
Price: From Dh79,900
On sale: Now
MEDIEVIL (1998)
Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge
Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment
Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5
Rating: 3.5/5
Going grey? A stylist's advice
If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.
It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.
“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”
How to avoid getting scammed
- Never click on links provided via app or SMS, even if they seem to come from authorised senders at first glance
- Always double-check the authenticity of websites
- Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all your working and personal services
- Only use official links published by the respective entity
- Double-check the web addresses to reduce exposure to fake sites created with domain names containing spelling errors
Company profile
Name: Steppi
Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic
Launched: February 2020
Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year
Employees: Five
Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings
Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year