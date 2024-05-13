Microsoft and Amazon among global investors committing $16bn in FDI to France

France is receiving €15 billion ($16.2 billion) in investment commitments amid a flurry of announcements as corporate giants from Microsoft, Amazon and Pfizer to financial institutions such as JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley look to boost their presence in EU's second-largest economy.

The foreign direct investment flow tops the €13 billion in commitments the French economy received in from global investors last year as President Emmanuel Macron hosts 180 chief executives at the Château de Versailles for the “Choose France” summit.

Corporate leaders and institutional investors, as well as some of the top sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East, are among attendees congregating in Paris on Monday.

In its seventh attrition, the summit is part of the French government’s efforts for green re-industrialising the country and instituting regulatory reforms to bring more FDI as Paris looks to establish itself as hub of commerce and finance in the European bloc.

France has received investment commitments for 56 projects across sectors, which will be unveiled later by President Macron, the Elysee Palace said.

Microsoft is set to invest €4 billion on developing its AI and cloud infrastructure in France. The company will help in training a million people and extend support to 2,500 start-ups until 2027 in France as part of its investment commitment, it said.

This is the latest AI investment by the US company. Earlier this year, Microsoft tied up with France’s Mistral AI in a €15 billion multiyear deal to help accelerate its development. In April, Microsoft also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Abu Dhabi’s AI company G42 to advance its global AI ambitions.

Amazon has also laid out plans to invest €1.2 billion on infrastructure and computing, while pharma giants Pfizer and Sanofi are also investing €500 million and €1 billion respectively, the Elysee Palace said.

Morgan Stanley is also expanding its European campus in the French capital, featuring a global research hub, Bloomberg cited French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest UAE bank by assets, and Nigeria’s Zenith Bank are also set to open offices in Paris. The move will help French companies invest in the GCC and in English-speaking Africa, the minister added.

Mr Le Maire is also hosting a lunch on Monday with top bankers, including top bosses from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America as well as private equity company KKR, according to reports.

Morgan Stanley, which has already increased its Paris headcount to about 400 staff from 150 since 2021, will add 100 more people across all its Paris divisions, including its research and development centre, Bloomberg cited a Morgan Stanley representative as saying.

The new investment announcements are expected to significantly boost job in France; the 28 projects announced last year accounted for more than 8,000 jobs.

The Inaugural Choose France summit in 2018 received €2.1 billion in FDI pledges for 10 projects and even during Covid in 2020, the country received €607 million in FDI commitments.

The scale has risen steadily since to almost €10.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the country’s green re-industrialisation efforts aimed at the production of equipment in the renewable and low-carbon energy sectors – wind, solar, nuclear and batteries – as well as electric vehicles components, according to government data.

Mr Macron, a former Rothschild investment banker, is also holding a series of private investment round-table meetings with chief executives of private sector companies, on Monday according to Elysee Palace officials.

“One private session [will be] regarding the artificial intelligence and quantum investment opportunities in France … [with] some French unicorns also being present to showcase the ecosystem that we have created in France,” the officials said last week.

“Then there will be another private session of the French president with 10 to 12 international CEOs in terms of decarbonisation.”

The president will also hold a private session with top executives from Indian companies, as he looks to woo FDI from Asia’s third-largest economy, building on the trips he took to India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris last July.

He is also holding bilateral meetings with chief executive of Novartis, Vasan Narasiman, chief executive of Svolt Energy Hongxin Yang as well as Lakhsmi Mittal, top boss of Arcelor Mittal.

Heads of private sector companies, as well as sovereign wealth funds from the broader Middle East, especially the six-member economic bloc of the GCC, also have a strong showing at the Château de Versailles on Monday.

Chief executives of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority, Bahrain’s Mumtalakat, representatives of Mubadala Investment Company in Abu Dhabi as well as Bahrain-based alternative investment company Investcorp are among those attending the summit, according to the French officials.

They will also attend some of the private sessions, including two with Mr Macron on AI and quantum investing to explore opportunities in that “specific vertical, as well as in the green energy sector”.

France, which is trying to lower its debts and boost growth momentum is pursuing the France 2030 Investment Plan, an overarching agenda that aims to attract €54 billion in FDI by the end of this decade to build “the France of tomorrow”.

The twofold programme is focused on sustainable transformation of key sectors, including energy, automotive, aeronautics and space, as well as supporting the entire life cycle of innovation from the idea stage right up to industrialisation at scale.

France has deep trade, economic and political ties with Arab nations in the broader Middle East and North Africa region, especially with oil-exporting countries in the GCC.

Bilateral trade between the UAE and France reached €7 billion last year and is expected to increase further this year amid the deepening of investment and trade ties between the two countries, France’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester told The National in February.

The two countries also launched UAE-France Business Council in 2022, which is jointly led by Dr Al Sultan Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar, and Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and chief executive of France’s TotalEnergies.

The council is made up of 18 chief executives selected for their interest in strengthening investments between the two countries and held its second meeting earlier this year in Paris.

Beyond the UAE, Paris has also managed to secure investment commitments from other GCC countries including Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In February, Qatar announced more than $10 billion in investments in French start-ups and investment funds.

Last year Saudi Arabia and France also signed 24 agreements worth $2.9 billion at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in sectors including clean energy, manufacturing, aviation, energy, and health care, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency said at the time.