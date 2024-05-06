Dubai records 11% increase in Q1 tourist numbers amid travel rebound

Dubai recorded an 11 per cent increase in the tourist numbers in the first quarter of the year as the emirate continued to benefit from a rebound in global travel demand after the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai hosted 5.18 million international overnight visitors from January to March 2024, compared with 4.67 million tourist arrivals during the same period a year earlier, according to data published by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Monday.

“The number of visitors in the first quarter of 2024 indicates that Dubai is on course for another standout performance this year after the emirate received a record number of visitors last year,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate's Executive Council.

