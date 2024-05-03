UAE non-oil sector rose in April, but heavy rain impacted sales

The UAE's non-oil private sector continued to expand in April, although heavy rainfall in the country – the worst since records began in 1949 – disrupted business operations and affected sales.

The headline S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for the UAE dipped to 55.3 in April from 56.9 in March. It had reached an almost five-year high of 57.1 in February.

While the PMI growth was the weakest since last August, it remained well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

New orders last month increased at the slowest pace since February 2023 amid reports that heavy rainfall had disrupted business operations and affected sales, the S&P report said.

"April data highlighted strong overall growth across the UAE non-oil private sector as buoyant domestic economic conditions helped to support long-term business expansion plans," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"However, the latest survey signalled a sharp slowdown in new business gains in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Companies operating in Dubai recorded a particularly acute loss of sales momentum as adverse weather disruptions hit business and consumer spending."

The storm on April 16 caused major disruption as roads and buildings flooded, transport services stalled and several businesses were forced to close.

People were stuck in offices and Dubai Metro stations, while passengers were also stranded at Dubai International Airport, which cancelled flights amid the flooding.

Adverse weather also contributed to a sharp rise in backlogs of work, the PMI report found. Survey respondents said intense competition for new work resulted in falling average prices charged for the sixth consecutive month in April.

The S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index also posted 55.1 in April, down from 58.0 in March and the lowest in eight months.

"This was led by a sharp slowdown in new business growth," the report said.

More to follow ...