Federal Reserve holds US interest rates steady as inflation battle stalls

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left US interest rates unchanged following months of hotter-than-expected inflation data, with markets looking to chairman Jerome Powell on the path forward.

Following the Fed's decision, the target range was kept steady between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent. The Central Bank of the UAE, which follows the Fed's lead, maintained is base rate at 5.40 per cent.

“In recent months, there has been a lack of further progress toward the committee's 2 per cent inflation objective,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.

“The committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 per cent.”

Mr Powell was scheduled to address reporters at 2.30pm ET, when he is likely to be grilled on the potential timing of cutting interest rates this year.

The Fed chairman previously signalled a delay in cutting interest rates after March's Consumer Price Index rose on a year-on-year basis from February.

A week after the report's release, Mr Powell said the recent data has “clearly has not” given the Fed enough confidence to begin cutting rates soon.

His remarks solidified a course correction for the Fed after its previous meeting.

In its March statement, the Federal Open Market Committee believed it was on track to “begin dialling back policy restraint at some point this year”, with most officials projecting three quarter-rate cuts.

Sticky inflation is putting those plans on hold, for now. The Fed's preferred inflation metric rose 2.8 per cent annually last month, according to Labour Department data, unchanged from February but still above its 2 per cent target.

The six-month inflation reading was at 3.02 per cent.

With the Fed set to delay plans to cut interest rates, the European Central Bank could be the first among the advanced economies to dial back on policy.

Fed announces plans on balance sheet run-off

The Fed also announced plans to begin slowing the pace of its balance sheet run-off.

“Beginning in June, the committee will slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings by reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion,” the committee said.

Mr Powell had hinted at plans to begin reducing the size of its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities, a process otherwise known as quantitative tightening or “QT”.

Quantitative tightening is the reverse of when the Fed bought massive amounts of bond holdings to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed's security holdings have declined by roughly $1.5 trillion to its current $7.5 trillion level