US inflation increases as doubts over timing of Fed rate cuts grow

US inflation accelerated again last month, weakening hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June and also signalling higher-for-longer rates in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent in March, unchanged from its monthly gain in February, the Labour Department reported on Wednesday. But it accelerated on an annual basis at 3.5 per cent, a larger increase than the 3.2 per cent yearly rise in February.

Core CPI – which excludes food and energy – rose 3.8 per cent on an annual basis, unchanged from the increase in February.

A survey of economists polled by FactSet predicted inflation would rise 3.4 per cent year-on-year. Core CPI was expected to increase 3.7 per cent annually. Shelter and gasoline costs contributed to more than half of the monthly increase in headline inflation, the Labour Department said.

The latest inflation report comes as the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe, the UK, the UAE and elsewhere embrace a wait-and-see approach as they consider the timing of cutting interest rates.

The Fed, which has kept the rate range steady between 5.25 and 5.50 per cent since July, had kept its forecast in place for three quarter-point cuts this year after a series of economic data showed some stalled progress in taming inflation. Those projections will be updated after the Fed's meeting in June.

Also due on Wednesday are minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting, which could provide more clues on the central bank's near-term economic outlook.

The CPI report is the latest sign in the Fed's stalled progress against inflation, which has been steadily ticking back up. Fed officials have said they want "greater confidence" before cutting interest rates but are now more likely to hold them at the 23-year high for longer than previously expected.

Traders are no longer pencilling in a June rate cut following the latest inflation report, data from the CME Group showed. Markets, which at one point forecast as many as seven rate cuts this year, now believe the Fed will keep rates steady until September.

After the report's release, Wells Fargo updated its near-term outlook to project two quarter-rate cuts this year as its base-case scenario.

"The March CPI data once again came in a bit too hot for comfort," Wells Fargo senior economists Sarah House and Michael Pugliese wrote in a note.

"Today's inflation data are likely to keep the FOMC's doves on the defensive while providing more ammunition to the committee's hawks, who are increasingly of the view that there is no rush to start cutting the Fed funds' rate."

Speaking at the Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in California last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank has time to consider its decision.

“It is too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump,” he said.

Hotter-than-anticipated inflation readings, coupled with strong employment gains and economic growth, could suggest the Fed will keep its target range steady for longer.

Mr Powell last week said he still expects rate cuts this year but did not offer a timetable or indicate what the number of rate cuts would be, repeating that the Fed wanted more confidence before dialling back on its restrictive policy.

Some Fed officials, however, did offer projections.

Regional Fed presidents Mary Daly of San Francisco and Loretta Mester of Cleveland, both voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said they envision three rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic foresees the central bank will cut interest rates only once.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman even left open the possibility for another rate increase should inflation remain above the FOMC's 2 per cent target.

“While it is not my baseline outlook, I continue to see the risk that at a future meeting we may need to increase the policy rate further should progress on inflation stall or even reverse,” she said at the Manhattan Institute last week.

Non-voting Fed President Neal Kashkari of Minneapolis said it was possible there would be no rate cuts this year.

The Fed holds its next two-day policy meeting on April 30-May 1, when it is expected to again hold interest rates steady.