US economy again smashes expectations in job gains

The US labour market remained resilient last month in the face of the Federal Reserve's high interest rates, as job gains once again smashed expectations.

US employers added 303,000 jobs in March, up from a downwardly revised 270,000 job gains in February, the Labour Department reported on Friday.

A survey of economists polled by FactSet anticipated the US added 200,000 jobs last month, although Oxford Economics' projection came in slightly lower at 195,000.

“We expect the March employment report to show moderating job growth, adding to the Federal Reserve's confidence that the labour market is rebalancing and that wage growth has slowed,” lead US economist for Oxford Economics Nancy Vanden Houten wrote a note to clients.

The nation's unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 per cent, slightly down from February's unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent. The US unemployment rate has been kept under 4 per cent for the last two years.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.3 per cent last month. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.1 per cent, well above the rate of inflation.

A separate report from the Labour Department earlier this week also showed the jobs market remains strong. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed there were 8.76 million job openings at the end of February, almost unchanged from January.

Friday's jobs report followed surprising gains posted in February, when the US economy added 275,000 jobs. That, along with hotter-than-expected readings that showed inflation moving sideways, have led Federal Reserve officials to consider the timing of cutting US interest rates.

With rates steady between the range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent since July, Fed officials consider themselves to be in a wait-and-see mode with respect to dialling back on their restrictive policy.

Following the Fed's lead, a handful of central banks in the GCC have also kept their interest rates steady since the summer.

The US central bank believes it can afford to be patient, and for now has warned of the risks of cutting rates too soon or holding them for too long.

“It is too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during an address at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business on Tuesday.

Friday's report was not expected to hold major influence for the Fed's decision next month, where interest rates again are expected to be unchanged. A majority of traders instead expect the Fed to issue the first rate cut of this cycle in June, data from the CME Group showed.

The Federal Open Market Committee holds its next two-day policy meeting on April 30.