Non-oil business activity in Arab world's largest economies remained robust in March

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, driven by sharp rise in new orders and output growth amid continued economic momentum in the Arab world's two largest economies.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank purchasing managers’ index ­– a crucial gauge of the kingdom’s non-oil economy – slipped to 57 last month, down from 57.2 in February. It, however, stayed well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Output grew significantly in March, hitting the strongest level seen in the past six months, with most non-oil companies in the kingdom linking higher activity to robust order intakes and strong demand conditions.

Meanwhile, the headline S&P Global purchasing managers' index for the UAE dipped to 56.9 in March from its almost five-year high of 57.1 level achieved in February.

Strong demand remained a key feature of the latest upturn in the Arab world’s second-largest economy as businesses surveyed reported another sharp uplift in new order volumes in March.

