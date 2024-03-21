GCC and Turkey launch talks on free trade agreement

Gulf countries on Thursday signed a pact with Turkey to start discussions on a free trade agreement to boost economic ties.

The deal for to launch talks was signed between GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi and Omer Bolat, Turkey’s Minister of Trade, in Ankara.

The agreement is a “demonstration of the robust and strategic partnership” between the GCC countries and Turkey, Mr Budaiwi said in a statement.

"It also showcases the successful co-operation achieved at regional and international levels across various sectors, including commerce, economics and finance," the statement added.

The six-member GCC bloc is signing new trade and economic deals globally.

In December, it signed a free trade agreement with South Korea to boost trade and economic ties between the six-member bloc and Seoul. The GCC signed a similar agreement with Pakistan in September.

More to follow ...