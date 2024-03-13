Dubai issues law creating unified digital platform for establishing companies

Emirate aims to integrate licensing processes, including those managed by top authorities

Alvin R Cabral
Mar 13, 2024
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree to create a unified digital platform that will help businesses establish in the emirate and contribute to its economic growth.

The new platform aims to integrate various licensing processes and covers all economic activity, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

These processes include those managed by the Department of Economy and Tourism, the authorities of special development zones and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and other relevant entities, it said.

“The integration is aimed at significantly improving the investor experience in Dubai,” the media office said. “By offering a streamlined channel for accessing information, obtaining licences, and availing other services related to economic activities, the platform seeks to enhance the ease and convenience of investors.”

