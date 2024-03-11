Dubai's non-oil economic activity grows at fastest rate since 2019

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy grew at the fastest rate in almost four years in February, as continued economic momentum resulted in new orders and an improvement in employment rates.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Dubai purchasing managers' index reading rose from 56.6 in January to 58.5 in February, staying well above the neutral 50-point mark separating economic expansion from a contraction.

The index matched the May 2019 level, the joint-highest seen in more than nine years, indicating a sharp improvement in operating conditions in the emirate.

Hiring activity last month also remained robust, with the pace of job creation improving at the highest level recorded since August 2015.

“The Dubai PMI … suggests that the Dubai non-oil economy is growing rapidly so far this year,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“The reading signals that the Dubai non-oil sector is one of the fastest growing worldwide according to global PMI data.”

More to follow …