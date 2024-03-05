Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia and UAE rose sharply in February

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE expanded at a brisk pace in February, with the pace of growth hitting an almost five-year high in the Emirates, the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank purchasing managers’ index ­– a benchmark gauge of the kingdom’s non-oil economy – rose to 57.2 in February, from 55.4 in January, staying well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The rise signals a marked improvement in operating conditions across the kingdom’s non-oil private sector economy, as the rate of growth hit its highest level since September 2023.

Meanwhile, the headline S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 57.1 in February, up from 56.6 in January, broadly consistent with the growth trend seen since the final quarter of last year.

This pace of growth in non-oil private sector output levels in the UAE was the sharpest since the middle of 2019.

“The UAE PMI continued to signal strong upwards momentum in the non-oil economy at the start of 2024,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“One of the PMI's largest components, the output index, rose to its highest level since June 2019, pointing to a rapid expansion of business activity as firms look to take full advantage of strong market growth and maintain a competitive edge.”

More to follow …