WTO agrees to extend moratorium on e-commerce tariffs at Abu Dhabi meet

World Trade Organisation member countries meeting in Abu Dhabi have agreed to the extension of a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for another two years amid efforts to support the growth of trade globally.

They also agreed to speed up discussions on dispute settlement reforms at the trade body, according to a WTO document released late on Friday.

“We agree to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 14th Session of the Ministerial Conference [in 2026],” the document reads.

“The moratorium and the Work Programme will expire on that date.”

On dispute settlement reform, the WTO said it would accelerate discussions in an inclusive and transparent manner, “build on the progress already made, and work on unresolved issues, including issues regarding appeal/review and accessibility to achieve the objective by 2024".

Thousands of delegates from more than 160 member countries took part in the biennial conference.

They focused on reaching an agreement on some of the key issues affecting global trade, including the reform of the WTO’s dispute resolution system, an extension of a ban on e-commerce tariffs and reduced subsidies on fisheries and agriculture.

The meeting was supposed to have ended on Thursday but was extended to Friday to give member countries more time to iron out differences and reach an agreement on issues affecting global trade.

The 13th WTO Ministerial Conference took place against the backdrop of trade headwinds as Yemen's Houthi rebels continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, which connects Europe with Asia, while global economic growth has slowed amid higher interest rates and geopolitical tension.

Global trade is expected to miss its growth forecast for 2024 as downside risks continue to persist, the WTO’s director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

On October 5, the WTO forecast a 3.3 per cent growth in global trade for 2024 – a strong improvement on last year's 0.8 per cent – but the projection was made before the Israel-Gaza war that began two days later.

“The Red Sea crisis and Panama Canal drought are new sources of delays and inflationary pressure, offering timely reminders of risks posed to global trade and climate change,” Ms Okonjo-Iweala told the ministerial conference on Monday.

India, along with other countries such as China and Indonesia, is opposing moves to curb fishery subsidies to protect the local fishing community.

The world’s fifth-largest economy is also against extending the existing moratorium on e-commerce tariffs as it looks to raise revenue and support domestic industries.