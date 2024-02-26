WTO: Lebanon faces $2.5bn in damages as Israeli attacks degrade farmland, says minister

Crisis-riddled Lebanon is facing about $2.5 billion in damages to its agricultural lands on the country's southern border and is seeking international funding to “rehabilitate” the areas, its Economy Minister has said.

“We did a first assessment of our losses in the agriculture sector; it's about $2.5 billion worth of lands that have been destroyed, [including] trees, products we were about to harvest and export,” Amin Salam told reporters at the sidelines of the World Trade Organisation's 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.

“On top of that, the weapons that are being used in the south of Lebanon are damaging the soil,” he said.

“The first report showed that to rehabilitate those lands, it will take years and it will take a lot of money, so we will definitely be seeking the international community to aid us in rehabilitating all the areas in Lebanon and the Beka'a [valley in Lebanon] that became toxic due to the specific weapons they're using.”

Before the Israel-Gaza war, which has spilled over into southern parts of Lebanon, the country had set an economic growth target of 2 per cent to 4 per cent for 2024.

However, it is now expected to fall short of that amid declining tourist arrivals and agricultural exports, Mr Salam said.

Militant group Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israel along the border almost daily since the Gaza war began on October 7.

The war has caused extensive damage to buildings, infrastructure and private property, adding up to huge losses for Lebanon's already struggling economy.

