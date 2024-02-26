Global trade unlikely to hit 3.3% growth forecast as geopolitical tension rises, WTO says

Global trade will probably miss its growth forecast for 2024 amid slower economic growth and downside risks, including Red Sea attacks, the World Trade Organisation’s director general has said.

“The Red Sea crisis and Panama Canal drought are new sources of delays and inflationary pressure, offering timely reminders of risks posed to global trade and climate change,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

On October 5, the WTO forecast a 3.3 per cent growth in global trade for 2024 – a strong improvement from last year's 0.8 per cent – but the projection was made before the Israel-Gaza war that began two days later.

Attacks by Houthi rebels on ships passing through the Red Sea are also disrupting global trade, with many ships taking a longer route along the southern tip of Africa to deliver goods to different countries around the globe.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala said geopolitical tension had worsened with the spread of conflict, creating problems for the growth of global trade.

She said the multilateral trading system was “under attack” and “misconstrued and undermined” in several parts of the world”.

Economic growth held up better than expected, despite slowing down, particularly in major economies such as the US and India, resulting in a softer landing for the global economy than expected, Ms Okonjo-Iweala said.

“However, there are places that are falling behind. The World Bank warns that the global economy is on track for its weakest five-year performance in thirty years. In many developing countries, debt distress, like high financing costs, remains a drag on economic prospects.”

