Tenaris opens $60m industrial complex in Abu Dhabi to cater to Adnoc

Tenaris, a steel pipe manufacturer and supplier, has opened a $60 million industrial complex in Abu Dhabi that will cater to Adnoc’s specific needs, further bolstering the UAE’s industrial strategy.

Etihad Tubulars, a 200,000-square-metre industrial complex in Abu Dhabi Industrial City, houses an industrial training centre designed for Adnoc engineers, local talent and partners to enhance their technical skills and knowledge, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The facility is also expected to create technical and administrative job opportunities for UAE citizens.

UAE leaders announce plans to boost local manufacturing

“Adnoc is committed to strengthening the UAE’s industrial base and Tenaris’s new complex in Abu Dhabi underscores our ongoing efforts to attract leading global companies to locally manufacture critical industrial products,” said Yaser Al Mazrouei, Adnoc’s executive director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support.

In 2022, Abu Dhabi launched a new industrial strategy to boost the contribution of the industral sector to the overall economy.

As part of the strategy, the UAE capital is investing Dh10 billion ($2.72 million) in six industrial programmes to more than double the size of the emirate’s manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion by 2031, create more than 13,000 new jobs and increase the emirate’s non-oil exports to Dh178.8 billion.

The UAE industrial sector’s contribution to gross domestic product reached about Dh197 billion in 2023, with the country achieving 30 per cent of Operation 300bn’s target since its 2021 launch, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said earlier this year.

In October last year, Abu Dhabi also announced 100 investment opportunities with a combined market value of Dh123.3 billion by 2027 to support the growth of the industrial sector in the emirate.

Adnoc is a critical driver of the UAE’s industrial growth, creating numerous local manufacturing opportunities.

The latest project by Tenaris is a reaffirmation of the company’s partnership with the state-run energy company and its commitment to bolstering the Make in the Emirates initiative, it said.

The complex also features a pipe service yard dedicated to the storage, inspection and preparation of pipe products; along with an advanced premium oil country tubular goods threading facility.

“With this new facility, we will contribute to the UAE’s economic goals and strengthen the service we provide to Adnoc and the local energy industry,” Tenaris chairman and chief executive Paolo Rocca said.

Tenaris, whose customers include major international oil and gas companies, operates an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most big oil and gas markets.