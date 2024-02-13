US inflation rises more than expected in January

US inflation rose more than expected last month, likely adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for a longer period of time.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3 per cent in January, the Labour Department reported on Tuesday. On an annual basis, inflation rose 3.1 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent in December.

Core CPI – which excludes food and energy – rose 3.9 per cent annually.

Economists surveyed by FactSet estimated inflation would fall to 2.9 per cent year-on-year, with core CPI at 3.7 per cent.

Had inflation fallen in line with expectations, it would have been the first time since 2021 it would have sat below 3 per cent.

Shelter prices, which rose 0.6 per cent, contributed to more than two-thirds of the all-items increase, the Labour Department said. Meanwhile, the energy index fell 0.9 per cent.

The latest CPI report comes as officials at the Federal Reserve consider when they will begin cutting interest rates, which are at their highest levels in 23 years.

While Tuesday's figures were not expected to impact March's decision – where rates are likely to remain unchanged – it could contribute to growing confidence the Fed has hoped for in bringing inflation down to its 2 per cent goal.

Tuesday's inflation report also begins a crucial week of data, including the latest figures on retail spending and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey.

Last month's Michigan survey showed that consumer sentiment had climbed to a two-year high.