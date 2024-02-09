Dubai's non-oil economic activity remained robust in January

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy grew at a robust pace in January, albeit at a slower rate compared with the previous month, as demand remained strong and new orders rose.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Dubai purchasing managers' index reading eased to 56.6 last month, down from its 16-month high of 57.7 in December and well above the neutral 50-point mark separating economic expansion from a contraction.

The index remained higher than the long-run average of the survey and indicated a sharp improvement in operating conditions in the emirate.

“The Dubai PMI data remained very positive at the beginning of the year, with output levels rising strongly on the back of healthy demand conditions and respective increases in new orders and purchasing,” David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

More to follow …