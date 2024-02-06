AD Ports digital arm acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies

AD Ports Group’s digital arm, Maqta Gateway, has bought a 60 per cent stake in Dubai Technologies, a trade and transportation solutions developer, for Dh28 million ($7.62 million) as the company continues to expand its operations globally.

“The extended technical capabilities acquired through this investment will be instrumental in delivering a more differentiated service to international markets,” Capt Mohamed Al Shamsi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group, said.

Dubai Technologies has developed an intelligent ports operations management platform, called Minato, as well as four transportation platforms comprising fleet management, passenger transportation and waste transportation management.

The latest deal is expected to boost AD Ports' technological capabilities, to better serve its customers in different markets, the company said.

AD Port's portfolio comprises 27 terminals, operations in more than 40 countries and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within Kezad Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

The company has continued to grow its portfolio globally with new acquisitions and investments.

Last month the company’s Spanish operations division, Noatum Terminals, acquired APM Terminals Castellon for €10 million ($11 million) in a move aimed at strengthening operations in the western Mediterranean region.

In June, it signed a 50-year agreement with Karachi Port Trust, to boost infrastructure at the port in Pakistan’s commercial hub.

It also signed a 30-year concession agreement with the government of the Republic of Congo to manage and operate a multipurpose New East Mole Terminal in the city of Pointe-Noire.

Other deals announced last year include the acquisition of 10 offshore vessels for $200 million to meet growing demand from the energy sector, as well as an €81 million deal in which its Spanish logistics unit Noatum Logistics acquired the finished vehicles logistics business of Grupo Logistico Sese.

Last year, Maqta Gateway also bought TTEK, a developer of border control solutions and customs systems, for $26.7 million to expand its portfolio.

Ahmed Alrafi, the founder of Dubai Technologies, will retain a 40 per cent stake in the company and the existing leadership team will remain in management.