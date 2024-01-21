Dubai's economy grew 3.3% in first nine months of last year

Dubai’s economy rose by an annual 3.3 per cent in the first nine months of last year, driven by the tourism and transportation sectors, the latest government data shows.

The emirate's accommodation and food services industry recorded 11.1 per cent growth, while the transportation and storage services sector surged by 10.9 per cent, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

“This success is the result of the harmonious collaboration between all of Dubai’s economic stakeholders, including its public and private sectors,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“It is also a reflection of Dubai’s favourable economic climate, robust world-class infrastructure, pro-business regulations and deep talent pool which together consistently draw in a diverse array of investors and entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe.”

