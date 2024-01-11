UAE businesses can be fined up to Dh1 million under amended consumer protection law

The amended UAE consumer protection law has come into force and businesses that break rules on the supply of goods and services to consumers will be fined up to Dh1 million ($272,000), the Ministry of Economy said on Thursday.

There are 43 obligations for businesses that are listed in the updated law, relating to the warranty of a product, prices, invoices and replacement of products. The law applies to companies trading in physical stores as well as online businesses.

It also lists 46 administrative sanctions that can be imposed either by the ministry or the local authority against the supplier “if there is any inconsistency in the terms of his agreement with the consumer", Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, told media at an event.

For instance, businesses that do not deliver on warranty or replace a car or any other items if they are defective, will be fined, according to officials.

The fines start from Dh50,000 and go up to Dh1 million.

The new rules were introduced following the decision taken by the UAE Cabinet last year concerning the executive regulation of Federal Law No 15 of 2020 on consumer protection.

“The main purpose is ... to empower the local authorities to be more active on consumer protection,” Mr Al Saleh said.

“There were no such kind of provisions within the initial Federal Law No 15 for the year 2020. The amended law will empower the local authorities to [impose] the administrative sanctions and fines on any infringement of the consumer protection rights.”

The unit price policy embedded in the Cabinet resolution will “avoid misleading prices and provide transparency to the market", he added.