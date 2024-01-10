Saudi Arabia introduces new visas for investors and entrepreneurs

The five categories are in line with the kingdom's economic diversification goal

King Fahad street in Riyadh. The new visas are aimed at creating more employment opportunities in the kingdom. AFP

Sarmad Khan
Jan 10, 2024
Saudi Arabia has launched five new visas to attract skilled professionals and investors as the Arab world’s biggest economy seeks to strengthen its position as a global centre for business.

The “premium residency products” are in line with the kingdom’s goals to drive economic transformation, create employment opportunities and increase knowledge transfer, Majid bin Alkassabi, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s board of the Premium Residency Centre, said on Wednesday.

The new visa categories of special talent, gifted, investor, entrepreneur, and real estate owner residency will offer holders “unparalleled opportunities for settling in Saudi Arabia”, he said in a statement.

“The doors to all premium residency products are open to those who can add value to the national economy and actively participate in Saudi Arabia’s rapid development journey under Saudi Vision 2030,” Mr Alkassabi said.

Updated: January 10, 2024, 11:36 AM
