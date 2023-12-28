GCC signs free trade deal with South Korea to boost economic ties

The GCC has signed a free trade agreement with South Korea to boost trade and economic ties between the six-member bloc and Seoul.

This is the second such trade deal signed by the GCC in recent months following an agreement with Pakistan in September, the GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said on Thursday.

The agreement is a “historic step towards achieving Gulf economic integration and towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides”, Mr Al Budaiwi said.

The agreement includes trade in goods and services, government procurement, digital trade, co-operation in the areas of small and medium enterprises, customs procedures and intellectual property.

The agreement is expected to further boost the volume of bilateral trade and increase commercial exchange in goods and services between the two sides and diversify their economies.

"The signing of free trade agreements with both Pakistan and South Korea, within a period of three months ... takes into account the wonderful economic position that the GCC countries have reached," Mr Al Budaiwi said.

More to follow...