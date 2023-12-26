Abu Dhabi launches hub to strengthen the maritime sector

Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, has launched a new platform to grow co-operation in the emirate's maritime sector as it aims to put it on the global stage.

Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, which was launched in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, aims to augment the sector's economic effects through a series of activities connecting the public and private sectors, AD Ports said on Tuesday.

Interactive events are part of its agenda, and will involve crucial maritime sectors, including offshore, suppliers, shipbuilding and operations, dredging, knowledge institutes, water sports, fisheries, seafarers and academia, it said.

“This initiative will create an unparalleled platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and drive progress that will reshape the industry landscape and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s standing as an international maritime city,” Capt Saif Al Mheiri, managing director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said.

“The Maritime Hub demonstrates our commitment to the maritime sector's growth and prosperity.”

The centre was formed following extensive research and benchmarking against other leading maritime cities such as Singapore and France, according to AD Ports.

Founded on three core strategic pillars – connect, create and collaborate – the hub aims to harness collective synergies through co-operation across public and private sectors, bolstering growth across the entire maritime ecosystem, the statement said.

A committee will lead working groups, contributing innovative ideas, addressing challenges and guiding collaborative efforts to promote industry growth and development.

Additionally, the hub will also aid the maritime industry’s sustainability agenda, with campaigns on decarbonisation, promoting the best practices and the development of eco-friendly solutions to assist businesses in reducing their carbon footprint.

Abu Dhabi has continued to strengthen its maritime sector, rolling out projects aimed at helping further elevate its economic and societal contributions.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, in particular, implements a streamlined, user and business-friendly regulatory environment, which is responsive to the needs of the emirate’s recreational and commercial maritime communities.

The organisation, established in May 2020, through an agreement between AD Ports and the DMT, is focused on developing ultra-modern infrastructure and introducing advanced digital services to enhance the user experience and help fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s social, cultural and economic potential, according to its website.

In September, two marina developments were launched in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region as part of a maritime master plan created to generate jobs, grow trade and tourism and promote local heritage.

The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, meanwhile, is the government’s plan to strengthen the emirate’s manufacturing sector by enhancing innovation, creating skilled jobs and boosting international trade.

“By forging essential links with global and domestic stakeholders, policymakers and media, the Maritime Hub intends to elevate Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector … while promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange for the benefit of all,” AD Ports said.

In November, AD Ports, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, reported a 21 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit driven by robust business activity and recent acquisitions.