Fed meeting: US interest rates paused again as inflation battle enters new phase

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday paused raising US interest rates again as officials grow increasingly optimistic over the chances of a soft landing.

Wednesday's announcement comes after a series of economic figures showed that the economy is heading in the right direction, with inflation continuing to show signs of moderation.

"I have always felt ... that the economy could cool off in a way that inflation could cool down without the job losses associated with a recession," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters.

"This result's not guaranteed. It's far too early to declare victory."

The Fed has raised interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022 after an inflation surge in the US, bringing rates to their current target range of between 5.25 and 5.50 per cent.

By raising rates, the Fed has sought to slow the economy without steering it into a recession, which is otherwise known as a soft landing.

Recent government data shows that scenario is within view, opening the possibility that the Fed is finished raising rates in this cycle.

New projections released by the Fed show that officials are unanimous in believing interest rates have reached their peak, with a majority of Fed participants projecting rates to fall somewhere between 4.25 per cent and 5.0 per cent by the end of next year.

But Mr Powell also acknowledged that a rate increase could still be appropriate if the data merits it.

"While participants do not think it is likely to be appropriate to raise rates further, neither do they want to take the possibility off the table."

After a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Tuesday, traders anticipate the first rate cut will arrive in May 2024.

Since the Fed has begun its aggressive tightening campaign, inflation has fallen considerably from 9.1 per cent to its current 3.1 per cent. But it is still well above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent goal.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 per cent of the economy, is also showing signs of slowing, leading to expectations that the gross domestic product will decrease from its 5.2 per cent growth in the third quarter.

Economic growth has slowed from the "outsized pace seen in third quarter", Mr Powell said.

Still, the strong economy has led Fed officials to upwardly revise their September projections, estimating the economy will grow by 2.6 per cent this year compared to their previous 2.1 per cent estimate.

Moderating inflation, a strong economy and slower consumer spending has raised hopes of a soft landing, and expectations that the Fed could cut rates early next year.

But other data again pointed to the difficulty that the Fed faces.

The latest job report showed that the labour market heated up again with 199,000 jobs added in November as the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's inflation report showed that price pressures remain – particularly in shelter costs.

Those two reports have led traders to push back their projections on the first rate cut from March to May.