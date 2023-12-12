Dubai non-oil economy improved further in November on new order boost

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy continued to strengthen in November, albeit at a softer pace, as new work orders and output improved amid the continued economic momentum in the emirate.

Dubai’s seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers' index reached 56.8 in November, slightly lower than the 57.4 recorded in October, remaining well above the neutral 50-mark separating an expansion from a contraction.

Inventories also continued to rise at a historically rapid pace in the penultimate month of the year, reflecting a sharp improvement in business conditions across the emirate’s non-oil economy.

While new order growth also stayed above the survey’s trend, November data indicated a softer increase after hitting the 52-month record in October. Sales momentum also slowed to its weakest level since August amid increased market competition.

“The Dubai PMI signalled that demand momentum had come off the accelerator pedal in November,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“That said, with these forward-looking survey metrics merely rowing back from multi-year highs in October, the latest data continues to put the non-oil sector in a positive overall position.”

Other metrics of the emirate’s non-oil private sector economy’s health, such as output and inventories, “remained strong compared to historical trends, suggesting that firms are still expecting to grow and hence expanded both input buying and output volumes”, Mr Owen said.

