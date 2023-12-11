Dubai sets up new fund to oversee government investments

Dubai has set up a new fund as an independent public entity to oversee all government investments under a law issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Investment Fund, which will operate on a commercial basis, will have the financial and administrative independence to pursue its objectives along with the legal mandate to do so, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

The investments “will seek to generate returns benefiting both current and future generations while implementing best practices and the investment policy” approved by the fund’s board, which will be chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The fund also seeks to bolster the financial stability of the Dubai government by financing its deficit and “establishing strong financial reserves”, the media office said.

The Dubai Investment Fund, “without infringing upon the powers and jurisdictions granted to the Investment Corporation of Dubai”, will invest government surpluses, establish companies and investment funds independently or in collaboration with third parties, acquire or merge companies, projects and funds, besides holding stakes in them.

It will focus on investments in stocks, bonds and securities and can explore prospects in local or international financial markets.

The fund can also deal in movable and immovable assets, manage funds, provide mortgages and guarantees, and participate in the financial derivatives business, the media office said.

All relevant public entities in Dubai must register all their assets, stocks, shares, movable and immovable properties, licences, permits, bonds, privileges and other instruments under the fund.

More to follow …