Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity remains robust in November on new order boost

Business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy remained robust in November, driven by a sharp rise in client orders and output amid continued economic momentum in the kingdom.

The headline Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index reading dropped to 57.5 last month, from 58.4 in October, but remained well above the 50-point neutral mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector economy expanded despite an increase in raw material prices that drove up selling rates in November.

However, demand conditions remained strong and new business inflows rose at their sharpest rate since June as the businesses surveyed cited receiving new customers and greater investment spending.

“Firms anticipate a continuous increase in output, fuelled by a robust inflow of new projects,” Riyad Bank chief economist Naif Al-Ghaith said.

“Manufacturers, in particular, are highly optimistic about the next 12 months as they anticipate a favourable business climate.”

The wholesale and retail sectors also showed signs of strong expansion in November, in line with the overall positive sentiment in the kingdom’s non-oil private sector economy, Mr Al Ghaith said.

“This bodes well for Saudi Arabia's economic growth and suggests a favourable environment for businesses in various industries.”

