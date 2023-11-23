Investment Corporation of Dubai’s first-half profit rises 86% on higher revenue

The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the principal investment arm of the emirate’s government, recorded a nearly 86 per cent annual surge in its first-half profit as revenue grew on the back of strong performance in its transportation and financial services businesses.

Net profit attributable to the group's equity holders for the six months to the end of June climbed to Dh22.5 billion ($6.12bn), ICD said in a regulatory filing to Nasdaq Dubai on Thursday.

Read More New board appointed for Investment Corporation of Dubai

Revenue during the period jumped 20 per cent annually to Dh145.1 billion as a result of the “significant rise in travel and tourism activities reflected in the transportation and other segments and a jump in banking and financial services revenues on higher interest rates and strong lending growth,” the company said.

Overall, revenue increased faster than operational costs, boosting margins, it added.

ICD's portfolio includes Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, National Bonds Corporation, Enoc, Emirates Airline, dnata, flydubai and DAE, among others.

More to follow …