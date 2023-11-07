Yahsat swings to Q3 profit on higher revenue

Al Yah Satellite Communications, better known as Yahsat, swung to a profit in the third quarter as revenue grew during the period boosted, by the strong performance of its mobility solutions business and higher finance income.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the three months to the end of September stood at $26.4 million, compared with a loss of $10.2 million during the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period grew by 8 per cent annually to $117.4 million, which was the second highest on record. Finance income more than doubled to $7.7 million.

The company’s nine-month profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to $71.7 million as revenue grew by 2.5 per cent to $322.5 million and finance income jumped more than four times to $18.7 million.

“Our reported revenue growth for the nine-month period, underpinned by one of the strongest third quarters on record, has resulted in improved financial guidance for 2023 and means that we are well positioned to record our strongest ever performance for the full year,” group chief executive Ali Al Hashemi said.

“Our financial position, with record low leverage, has never been stronger and continues to support our attractive progressive dividend policy.”

Yahsat, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm Mubadala Investment Company, offers satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and the Australasia region.

More to follow …