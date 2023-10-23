Bank of Israel holds rates at 4.75 % two weeks after surprise attack by Hamas

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel's central bank held its benchmark borrowing rate for the third consecutive meeting on Monday, following a review of interest rates more than two weeks after attacks by Hamas prompted policy measures to stabilise markets.

The Bank of Israel held its short-term borrowing rates unchanged at 4.75 per cent, it said. The borrowing costs are at their highest level since 2006.

"In view of the war, the monetary committee’s policy is focusing on stabilising the markets and reducing uncertainty," it said.

Inflation is moderating but remains above the target range, and is affected by developments with regard to the exchange rate, the banking regulator said.

