US inflation holds steady as Fed considers next steps

US inflation held steady in September as underlying measures added to hopes that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates when it meets later this month.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis in September after a 0.6 per cent increase in August, the Labour Department reported on Thursday. Annual inflation held steady at 3.7 per cent.

Headline inflation came in slightly higher than anticipated. Economists surveyed by data firm FactSet projected headline inflation to rise 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis and 3.6 per cent year-on-year.

Core inflation – which excludes food and energy – was unchanged at 4.1 per cent and in line with expectations.

Inflation has fallen considerably since peaking at 9.1 per cent last summer. The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times to its current range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent range to quash rising prices without driving the economy into a recession.

And even with the labour market proving resilient in the face of these higher borrowing costs, the Fed appears poised to achieve its soft landing.

The latest data from the Labour Department comes as Federal Reserve officials signal that they do not foresee further interest rate increases this year, pointing to tighter credit conditions caused by rising Treasury yields.

The Fed left its target range unchanged at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent when it met last month. Economic projections showed that a majority of policymakers at the time believed one more quarter-rate increase would be likely this year.

Minutes released by the Fed on Wednesday showed that a number of participants in its September 19-20 meeting suggested that the conversation should “shift” from discussing how high interest rates should go to how long they should be elevated for.