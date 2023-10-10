UAE-Georgia Cepa deal to add $4 billion to national GDP by 2031, minister says

The UAE and Georgia's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) is expected to add at least $4 billion to the Gulf country's gross domestic product by 2031.

The deal between the two countries is scheduled to come into effect by the first quarter of 2024, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

"It's going to be opening huge market access to our exports, the minimum is at least $1.3 billion for our exports to Georgia in five years," Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

"There is huge potential. The growth we've been seeing in the last two years is going to continue."

Georgia and the UAE's bilateral non-oil trade has surged significantly, with the value of trade climbing to $481 million in 2022, an annual growth of 115 per cent, the minister said.

In the first half of 2023, bilateral non-oil trade reached $225 million, up 28 per cent on the same period last year, he said.

In March, the UAE and Georgia concluded talks on a Cepa deal that is set to bolster economic ties and boost bilateral trade between the two nations.

Once enacted, the Cepa will eliminate or significantly reduce tariffs, remove non-tariff barriers and promote trade in goods, services and investment.

The UAE is seeking to develop opportunities with Georgia in priority sectors such as agriculture, transportation, tourism, renewable energy and digital trade.

The Emirates now accounts for more than 63 per cent of the total volume of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries. The country's investment in Georgia represents 5 per cent of its total foreign direct investment, making the UAE its sixth largest global investor, government data showed.

The UAE is preparing to finalise Cepas with Pakistan, South Korea and Thailand, the minister said in September. These will be followed by agreements with Costa Rica, Chile and Vietnam.

The UAE, which aims to boost trade and economic relations with countries around the globe, is working towards signing 26 Cepas as it seeks to attract more investment and diversify its economy.

It has already concluded agreements with India, Israel, Turkey and Indonesia.

The Arab world's second biggest economy is seeking to expand trade with partners as it pursues its target of Dh4 trillion ($1.09 trillion) in foreign trade by 2031.

Abu Dhabi will next year host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation, where one of the key priorities will include increasing the participation of the Global South in international trade.