Saudi non-oil business activity strengthens on output and new order boost

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy grew at a quicker pace in September as a sharp increase in output and the number of new orders drove business activity.

The headline Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index reading climbed to 57.2 in September, up from 56.6 in August, rising further above the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The jump from August’s 11-month low reading underpins a quicker upturn in the health of the kingdom's non-oil private sector, as the headline reading topped its long-run average of 56.9.

“The non-oil economy continues its growth despite the challenges arising from the current monetary policy conditions,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

“Our view is that non-oil GDP [gross domestic product] will continue to support growth and remain above 5.5 per cent for 2023, supported by the ongoing reforms under the vision 2030.”

The quickening of the pace of business activity growth at the end of the third quarter was underpinned by a rise in output. More than a quarter of businesses surveyed reported an increase in output levels in September.

Supporting activity growth was another marked increase in new business intakes in September, with the upturn sharpening to the strongest since June.

"Anecdotal evidence signalled that improving market conditions was a key catalyst to rising client orders," the survey said.