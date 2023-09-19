UAE to conclude six more Cepas in next three months, foreign trade minister says

The UAE is preparing to conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with six more countries in the next three months to improve trade and investment flows.

The UAE is to finalise Cepas with Pakistan, South Korea and Thailand in the next three weeks, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said on Tuesday during a keynote speech at the Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit in Dubai, organised by The Economist.

These will be followed by agreements with Costa Rica, Chile and Vietnam, he said.

"These next-generation deals are cementing bilateral relationships with key economies, securing supply chains and promoting investments," Dr Al Zeyoudi said, referring to the Cepa programme that the UAE launched in 2022.

"In the next 50 years, foreign trade will remain at the forefront as we seek to secure sustainable and long-term growth."

The UAE and Serbia have also launched negotiations for a Cepa deal as relations grow, the Ministry of Economy said on Monday

The Emirates has signed Cepas with India, Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia and Georgia, each of which are designed to boost economic activity. The first four agreements are already in effect.

More to follow...